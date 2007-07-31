Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Dimple Music Player Excites Fingers, Other Parts

dimple_player.jpgWhile the iPod is a nice MP3 player, it lacks that quality we can't quite put our finger on. Oh, right. Sex. The Dimple Music Player concept may not...take care of business...but it will add a level of human touch.

Designed to be a feast for the fingers, Yanko says the music player offers the "unconscious but sensual occurrence" of exploring with your hands while skipping through songs. Looking at the design, we're torn between wanting to sleep with it and popping out that depression with a car dent plunger. But either way, this evolution from buttons to more organic forms could offer a user experience that's more in tune with our species. But for now, the Dimple Music Player is concept only. [yankodesign]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

