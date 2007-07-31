Dimple Music Player Excites Fingers, Other Parts

While the iPod is a nice MP3 player, it lacks that quality we can't quite put our finger on. Oh, right. Sex. The Dimple Music Player concept may not...take care of business...but it will add a level of human touch.

Designed to be a feast for the fingers, Yanko says the music player offers the "unconscious but sensual occurrence" of exploring with your hands while skipping through songs. Looking at the design, we're torn between wanting to sleep with it and popping out that depression with a car dent plunger. But either way, this evolution from buttons to more organic forms could offer a user experience that's more in tune with our species. But for now, the Dimple Music Player is concept only. [yankodesign]