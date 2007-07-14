Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

DigitalLife is Useful, but Not for News

DigitalLife.jpgLast night, in Manhattan's luxurious and conveniently located Roosevelt Hotel, Ziff-Davis Media held a warm-up party for its not-entirely-necessary September trade show DigitalLife. But the show's timing, on the heels of the more successful Pepcom Digital Experience at the end of June, was poor, because it meant little or no news, and mostly stale hands-on opportunities. So why hold this, and why go?

Because aside from the finger food and the occasional alcoholic beverage, I look forward to meeting in person with companies that I usually deal with via impersonal email. Face time is critical for this business. A good opportunity to meet, yes, even if it was a little too close for comfort. The show's layout was tight: Reporters (and people who claim to be reporters even though they are not) were herded like water buffalo into a tight rectangular track where all of the money-paying exhibitors had set up shop. If you stopped to talk to someone at any of the tables, you risked being trampled. Fix that, Ziff, and we're solid.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles