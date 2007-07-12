Digital Olive MP3 Player Has No Stones, Just Speakers

Sofmap's Digital Olive is a kitsch, cutesy MP3 player with removable speakers. Available in Japan from July 24 the battery-run music box comes in four shades and will set you back $50. This what there is - and isn't...

First of all, there is no built-in memory, just a USB port and an SD card slot. However, you can connect it up to your existing player and run it as a speaker system. It runs both on batteries and off the mains and, once charged, should give you seven hours' continuous play. There's a liquid crystal display on the Digital Olive's main body with a two-color LED, and the whole unit weighs in at 275 grams.

