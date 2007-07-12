Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Digital Olive MP3 Player Has No Stones, Just Speakers

sofmap1-sm.jpgSofmap's Digital Olive is a kitsch, cutesy MP3 player with removable speakers. Available in Japan from July 24 the battery-run music box comes in four shades and will set you back $50. This what there is - and isn't...

First of all, there is no built-in memory, just a USB port and an SD card slot. However, you can connect it up to your existing player and run it as a speaker system. It runs both on batteries and off the mains and, once charged, should give you seven hours' continuous play. There's a liquid crystal display on the Digital Olive's main body with a two-color LED, and the whole unit weighs in at 275 grams.sofmap2.jpg

[Impress through Google Translate]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles