After the upcoming apocalypse when there's no more electric power, what will you do with all those powerless outlets distributed all over your house? Scott Amron, a conceptual consultant and electrical engineer, has an answer with his "Die Electric" experiment, plugging in useful objects such as toothbrush holders, flowerpots and fire extinguishers, all of whose electrical flow is dielectric, that is, not conducting any electrical current and neutralized for your personal safety and amusement. Amron's Gallery contains even more examples of his dielectric concept, and all the prototypes are for sale. While not exactly a shocking set of inventions, each is sure to strike up a conversation about electricity, power, art, concepts, and the house of cards in which we're all living. [Die Electric]
'Die Electric' Uses Power Outlets for Its Own Devices
