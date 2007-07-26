One Japanese company is developing a device to help with those moments (because you were drunk) that you might not remember (due to drunkeness) that you set down your phone (to hold another drink) and forgot to pick it up (surprisingly, just due to a general poor memory). The device fits in your pocket and communicates at all times with your phone. When you move outside of 5 meters, it beeps, shakes, and generally annoys you so you don't leave the phone behind. It sounds like a drain on the battery, and were not certain exactly what technology is being used, but it might be better than having no phone at all. Of course, I usually remember my phone when I find myself unable to drunk-dial an address book of hot female "just friends." It's nature's way of keeping me with my phone. As for commercial device, we have no word on absolutely any production specifics yet, but we'll keep an eye out for more. [theinquirer]
Device Never Loses Your Cell, Though Maybe It Should
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.