Destroy Your G.I. Joes With Remote-Controlled VS Tanks

Definitely more awesome than Tokyo Wars, VS Tanks feature rotational turrets that fire AirSoft shells, and can go disco with a "super spin" move to bewilder and confuse opponents. On top of the obvious remote control goodness, you can outfit each one with an action cam so you can relive your friend's humiliating defeat again and again. Video and set deets after the jump.

The kits run about $US100, but they come with a pair of tanks and remotes, eight each of varying CD case connectors (to make battle ramps) and a battlefield. Oh, and manual - like you need one. Just grab and kill, baby.

Product Page [Red 5 via Coolest Gadgets via NerdGrind]