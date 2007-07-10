Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Deodolight Saves That Dark, Smelly Room of Yours

deodolighttemp.jpge-Revolution wants to change the way you think about lighting—and how the area around that light, uh, smells? The Deodolight is a cupholder-sized lamp with color-changing LEDs and a built-in deodorizer, available in refillable grapefruit, forest and unscented. The transitions between colors are subtle and slow, designed to be soothing. Because of its small, handy size, you could actually find quite a few places for the Deodolight.

Recommended placements for the Deodolight include the front-seat cupholder, so you'll look really creepy to other commuters as your face changes color, though not threatening—those gentle colors and scents should put you right to sleep. It's not the first time e-Revolution has come out with a "soothing" product, but the Deodolight is arguably one of its more useful creations. This product is pretty much Japan-only, but you should click through to the product page anyway, if only for the adorable Google translation.

Product page [Deodolight via Technabob]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles