Since most people don't like running wires and speakers all around their living room, surround bars are becoming all the rage. A Denon model just started popping up in the UK press, a 150-watt bar with subwoofer, using something called "soundbeams" to project sound around the room, regardless of the floorplan. It's enough to make us jealous, but then we realized that Denon is having a line show on July 24th. My bet is that we'll see it there. Now the only question is, will the Â£700 ($1,408) price be lowered for the US? Knowing Denon, probably not. Denon DHT-FS3 X-Space Surround Bar [AVReview]
Denon DHT-FS3 X-Space Surround Bar Coming To US?
