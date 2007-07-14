Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Dell XPS 720HC Over-Overclocked, Orders Canceled

dell_xps_mofo.jpgDell's been hotrodding its quad core desktops, overclocking the hell out of Intel's dual Core 2 Extreme processors and stuffing in a couple of monster NVIDIA graphics cards just for fun. But suddenly, it appears that the party's over for the fastest one, with Dell stopping all orders for the $5,939 XPS 720HC "bin +3" edition that overclocked Intel's QX6800 Extreme processor way faster than its baseline 2.93GHz clock speed, all the way up to 3.73GHz. Dell management had an explanation on its company blog.

Lionel Menchaca, Dell's Digital Media Manager, wrote:

"We apologize for having to do this, truth is that we do not have a line of sight to enough supply of QX6800 processors that can tolerate the Bin+3 overclocking. Since it already runs at a 2.93GHz speed, there's a limited headroom to overclock. It just comes down to physics—a design can only tolerate so much voltage. Note that we are still offering the QX6800 Extreme Edition on the air-cooled XPS 720 Red system running at a lower clock speed of Bin+1 or (3.2GHz).

Dell's also still offering the QX6800 chips in machines at Bin +2, or 3.46GHz. That's still some respectable overclocking, but little solace for those who have already ordered the Bin +3 machines. They're being asked to cancel those orders and re-order a Bin +2 machine. As some consolation, Dell is offering to upgrade those customers' shipping to Next Day status. [Direct2Dell, via PC World]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles