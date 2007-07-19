DataGlass Head-Mounted Display Built For Rough Weather

We've seen plenty of these wearable computer displays in our time, but the Japan-only DataGlass 3/A Head Mounted Display is reinforced to be dustproof as well as waterproof. The 800x 600 DataGlass eyepatch connects and draws power via USB and, once plugged in, the wearer will feel as if a monitor is hovering in space about two feet in front of them. The DataGlass runs for about 1,600 bucks. [DigInfo via SciFi Tech]