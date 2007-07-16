Darth Vader Adidas Have Design That Only a Mother Could Love

The Star Wars merch guys have coupled up with Adidas to celebrate the movie's 30th anniversary. And this is what they came up with: hideous shiny patent leather Superstars that kill with one look - rather like Darth, really. Nice insoles, though. If I were Darth and whichever poor sod I'd chosen to make my shoes came up with spangly shoe linings like these, I'd promote him to be Chief Thigh Stroker, run the Vader Disco, or ice my fairy cakes. [Footurama via i4U]