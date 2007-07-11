Cyber Snipa Warboard Gives Gamers 20 Programmable Macro Keys

You'll barely have to do anything yourself with so many programmable keys on this keyboard. The Warboard gives you 10 assignable macro keys physically—five at either end of the keyboard—and an additional 10 by way of the toggled "macro mode." That's a total of 20 buttons you can play with, each macro allowing you to script a specific string of actions and manage them with the Warboard's Macro-Force software. If you're scratching your head right now, then honestly you probably could live without the Warboard. However, if drool has already destroyed your current keyboard, you'll need a new one anyway, so check out what else this dedicated hunk of gaming hardware has to offer. The Warboard also comes with 17 swappable combat keys to specify movement directions, weapon selection, reloading, chat and a few others. Chances are pretty good that the picture labels will be entirely useless (what pro looks down when he's blowing shit up?), but you can't have a proper Warboard without guns and knives as keys. It's nice to see the letters printed on the WASD-arrows. Sure, we're all probably strong typists around here, but it maintains your keyboard's functionality. It'll be interesting to see if you can get more Warboard combat keys in the future. The current selection is pretty much only good for your gun-and-guts FPS games, though all those macros will have fans of other genres taking note.

The keyboard comes in black with what Cyber Snipa terms an "armor plate" finish, a full set of tactile keys including 10 multimedia keys, the ability to disable the Windows key with the push of a button, and a suggested retail pricetag of $69.99.

From the press release: