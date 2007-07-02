I bumped into Leander from Cult of Mac on Friday's launch, with the cutest thing ever — his kid dressed up as an iPhone. Some Macheads pointed out the icons were incorrect, missing YouTube. And people think we're sick. Listen to Leander tell the kid to keep smiling for the cameras, or else there'll be no iPhone playtime later.
Cute Kid in iPhone Costume
