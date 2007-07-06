Crystal Icing Offers iPhone, Swarovski-Style

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

swavorski%20iphone%202.jpgCrystal Icing, known for covering various electronics in Swarovski crystals, offers an iPhone given the same treatment. For $295, you can get your phone "iced" with 1,500 regular-sized crystals, or 3,000 really small ones. Patterns range from butterflies to "tons of flowers" to flames. Or even camo, for you tough guys with an eye for fashion. If you don't like any of their premade patterns, you can request your own.

Surprised? You really shouldn't be. Swarovski crystals can be found all over stuff like Xbox 360s and pepper spray. Older phones, like the Sidekick, enjoyed quite a bit of success once studded with Swarovski crystals, snagging the likes of Paris Hilton. Icing up a hot item like the iPhone was inevitable.

Product page [Crystal Icing via Crave]

