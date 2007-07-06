Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Creative Charging $10 to Restore EAX Effects in Vista

alchemy.jpgStraight from the product page: "Creative ALchemy (Audigy Edition) restores your Sound Blaster Audigy's ability to process EAX effects, 3D audio, sampling rate conversion and audio mixing for certain DirectSound3D games in Windows Vista." That's right Creative's extorting charging 10 bucks to fix something that should work in the first place.Their side of the story is that Microsoft pulled the "Vendor Extension mechanism from Vista's DirectSound implementation," which is what Sound Blaster Audigy relied on to generate EAX effects and other audio processing. Consequently, Creative had to whip up a workaround, which is what they want to take your money for. Without it, your schmancy EAX-enabled sound card will only output delicious stereo sound.

ALchemy seems like a pretty appropriate moniker at this point, since they're essentially making money out of nothing.

Product Page [Creative via ZDNet via CrunchGear]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles