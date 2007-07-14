Instead of stuffing your lifeless body in a boring old box, why not get buried in a giant guitar? 160-year-old Vic Fearn and Company, based in the United Kingdom, has created an art gallery dubbed Crazy Coffins. The caskets are for people from all walks of life, including skateboarders and skiers, a building contractor who wants to be buried in a big yellow dumpster and a woman who'd like to get stuffed into an oversized egg. Check them out. [Crazy Coffins]
Crazy Coffins Get You Six Feet Awesomer
