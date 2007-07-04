While wading through saturated pools of awesomeness at the 2007 Transformers Botcon, I stumbled upon a girl who gave me the inside scoop on the new Michael Bay film...with the help of her puppatron best friend. Max, a sparrow/ferret/fraggle-looking creature, remained stalwartly perched upon his lovely master's right shoulder, only to gnaw at her glasses and spastically twitch while she mused about the highs and lows of the new bot flick. How does Max function? What did the two think of the movie? Watch the video to be frightened, I mean, to find out. While you're jonesin' for more Transformer freaks, be sure to check out my extensive coverage of the 2007 Botcon. Video by Jack Ventura.
Crazy Bird Girl Gives First (Unofficial) Transformers Movie Review
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.