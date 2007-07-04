Crazy Bird Girl Gives First (Unofficial) Transformers Movie Review

While wading through saturated pools of awesomeness at the 2007 Transformers Botcon, I stumbled upon a girl who gave me the inside scoop on the new Michael Bay film...with the help of her puppatron best friend. Max, a sparrow/ferret/fraggle-looking creature, remained stalwartly perched upon his lovely master's right shoulder, only to gnaw at her glasses and spastically twitch while she mused about the highs and lows of the new bot flick. How does Max function? What did the two think of the movie? Watch the video to be frightened, I mean, to find out. While you're jonesin' for more Transformer freaks, be sure to check out my extensive coverage of the 2007 Botcon. Video by Jack Ventura.