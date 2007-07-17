Cow Pie Clock is What All Gadgets Would Be if the Midwest Ran the World

I'm not even sure what to say about this one. The Cow Pie Clock is a clock and, well, it's made out of real cow shit. Yes, a pure, 100% authentic pile of Utah cow droppings with a clock mounted on it. If you're disgusting and/or insane, you can buy one online for $40-$50. Just look how happy this lady is with hers! You can't go wrong! [Product Page via Nerd Approved]