Coolness Roundup takes a foray into hot topics this week as Gizmodo's Charlie White and Sci Fi Tech's Stephen Schleicher figure out why broadband connectivity is so much better in other countries. They also talk about how some artists such as Prince are happy to give their music away, and whether a home theater in a box is really a good idea. Then there's "Cool/Not Cool," a new, even-faster segment where they toss out a topic and either bash it or show it some love. It's all on this week's Coolness Roundup, a free netcast on iTunes, or you can download it directly from the show's official website. [Coolness Roundup]
Coolness Roundup Talks Hot Topics
