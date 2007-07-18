Join the Gurus of Cool on Coolness Roundup this week as the topic of discussion shifts to taking your computing kit on the road. What do you need to get some work done from a cheap motel room? Is it even worth traveling at all this summer? The gurus of Coolness Roundup have been all over the world many times and tell all, revealing their travel secrets that could make your life easier. It's all on this week's Coolness Roundup, a free netcast on iTunes, or you can download it directly from the show's official website. [Coolness Roundup]
Coolness Roundup Talks Cheap Motel Room Gadgetry
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.