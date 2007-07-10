Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Coolness Roundup: iPhone Simultaneously Sucks and Rules

coolness_logo233.jpgThis week Gizmodo's Charlie White and Sci Fi Tech's Stephen Schleicher talk iPhone, finding good first-hand reasons why it both rules and sucks. You'll also want to hear this week's Rapid-Fire Roundup of Cool Products, the fastest two minutes on the Net. It's all on this week's Coolness Roundup, a free netcast on iTunes, or you can download it directly from the show's official website. Program Site [Coolness Roundup]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles