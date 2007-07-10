This week Gizmodo's Charlie White and Sci Fi Tech's Stephen Schleicher talk iPhone, finding good first-hand reasons why it both rules and sucks. You'll also want to hear this week's Rapid-Fire Roundup of Cool Products, the fastest two minutes on the Net. It's all on this week's Coolness Roundup, a free netcast on iTunes, or you can download it directly from the show's official website. Program Site [Coolness Roundup]
Coolness Roundup: iPhone Simultaneously Sucks and Rules
