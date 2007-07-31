This week on Coolness Roundup, Gizmodo's Charlie White and Sci Fi Tech's Stephen Schleicher talk about when to hold 'em and when to fold 'em—offering advice about when you should buy new gadgets and when you might want to fix up those you already have. Get these tips, along with the Rapid-Fire Roundup of Cool Products and more, all on Coolness Roundup, a free netcast on iTunes, or you can download it directly from the show's official website. [Coolness Roundup]
Coolness Roundup Cures Gadget Lust
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.