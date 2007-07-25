Cooler Scoop Prevents Ice Hands

You know how you get the Han Solo shivers after you shove your arm into a cooler to find the last beer in a sea of Diet Pepsis? What you need is the cooler scoop, a scoop that proxys for your arm in order to dig out a drink without freezing to death. The only problems we could potentially have with this are the relatively short handle and the fact that the scoop only holds one, which means multiple trips are necessary—unlike the fishing net strategy we were picturing. [TaylorGifts via Cooking Gadgets]