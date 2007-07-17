Cooler Master NotePal Infinite Cools Your Laptop (and Your Lap)

Cooler Master's NotePal Infinite employs variable speed fans under a wide steel mesh bed to cool your laptop. Since the unit's air intake is located at the rear rather then along the bottom, the NotePal Infinite will probably be able to deliver the goods even on surfaces that aren't flat, such as your legs. (Who would put a laptop there?) All this technology is supposed to drop your laptop's temperature by up to 60 degrees, making it one cool pad. The NotePal Infinite also features: • A design that spreads cooling out over the entire underside of a laptop • Three adjustable fan speeds • An 8.5-degree inclination for comfortable typing • A cable organizing hook at the rear • The ability to support 12" to 17" laptops

No word on pricing or availability just yet, but the NotePal Infinite certainly looks like a cooling pad to watch. [Cooler Master via Aving]