iphone_remote_desktop.jpgHere's a free way to control your PC from an iPhone, thanks to Nate True at cre.ations.net. Using TightVNC, software that lets you remotely control your PC desktop (sorry, it's not Mac-friendly yet), he's made a couple of simple changes that let you use the iPhone's touchscreen interface to control your PC from afar. Here's how it works:It's just a matter of downloading a few files, extracting them and running them on your PC, setting a default password and then typing your computer's IP address into your iPhone in Safari's address bar. Suddenly your iPhone can left and right click, scroll up and down, enter text and drag-and-drop stuff on your PC's desktop, using your iPhone's touchscreen, zoomerific interface.

The downsides? You might have to configure your router to forward port 5800. We also noticed you're going to need to do lots of zooming on that desktop, because that text looks awfully small on the iPhone screen. Even so, this looks like tons of fun, and we intend to try it. Download the files at the link below, and let us know about your results. [cre.ations.net]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

