If you're looking for an incredibly simple way to control iTunes at home from your iPhone, look no further than Signal. Once you're running iTunes and Signal, all you have to do is connect to your Wi-Fi network (Yes it uses Wi-Fi, so you can go all over your house no more of this IR tomfoolery) and then point your iPhone to the web address that Signal provides you. Instantly you've got yourself a fully functional iTunes remote, complete with playlist access, album art and even customizable queues. While it is a bit on the pricey side, $29.95, it does do just about everything that you could ask from a media remote webapp.[AlloySoft]
Control iTunes from Your iPhone Using Signal
