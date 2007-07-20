Wired has a really awesome gallery of tiny, tiny computers. You can't help but love a full computer crammed into something the size of a box of matches, can you? Sure, some of these aren't really at that small (Mac Mini? Come on, dudes.), but there are some pretty awesome examples of wee 'puters in here. Although they did forget a pretty tiny computer that would have fit well on the list. The Gumstix Linux PCs are, as the name states, about the size of a stick of gum but manage to function as full-out computers. They're a hell of a lot smaller than a Mac Mini to boot. But hey, one missing computer doesn't ruin the whole gallery, which you should definitely hop on over and check out. [Wired and Gumstix]
Computers That Fit in Your Pocket
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.