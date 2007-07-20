By analyzing all 5x10^20 (500 billion billion) possible checkers moves, computers can now beat or tie a human at checkers every single game. How'd they analyze so much data? By starting in 1989 and going until they were done. Let's see them do this with Go. [Machinist]
Computer Can Now Win or Tie All Checkers Games
