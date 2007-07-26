Competition: Belkin AV Docks and SleeveTops

Free stuff alert! We've just gotten five Belkin AV Docks and five Belkin SleeveTops in and decided to pass the love on to you, our dear readers.

The Belkin AV Dock is a sleek and shiny docking station for your iPod that lets you hook it up to your TV and stereo, with adapters for iPod nano (1st and 2nd generation) and 5G iPod. Worth $69.95 each.

The Belkin SleeveTop is a laptop case that doubles as a mobile workstation. Features a handle for easy transporting and you can use it on your lap to keep a notebook from searing your private parts. Worth $69.95 each.

Competition details and conditions after the jump.To enter, all you need to do is reply to this post and tell me what you think about the Apple iPhone - and don't pull any punches! We'll be drawing the winners at 6PM EST 1 August 2007. Terms and conditions.