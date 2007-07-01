Companies Unlocking iPhones?

At the moment, this is not much more than a website sucking email addresses from innocent victims. But if what they claim is true, iphoneunlocking.com has unlocked 1,917 iPhones from the shackles of AT&T service.

Apparently the company sent out legions of black-shirted employees to Apple launches in NYC. If anyone wants to test the site on a dumby email and a spare iPhone, hit the comments to let us know how it went. And while you're at it, check out this site that claims to soon be unlocking iPhones for $19 a pop as pointed out by ArsTechnica. Too bad neither of these companies can magically add 3G and EV-DO while they're at it. iPhone Unlocking [via NYCtalk] Unlocking iPhones a Reality? [arstechnica]