unlockPicture%204wtmk.jpgAt the moment, this is not much more than a website sucking email addresses from innocent victims. But if what they claim is true, iphoneunlocking.com has unlocked 1,917 iPhones from the shackles of AT&T service.

Apparently the company sent out legions of black-shirted employees to Apple launches in NYC. If anyone wants to test the site on a dumby email and a spare iPhone, hit the comments to let us know how it went. And while you're at it, check out this site that claims to soon be unlocking iPhones for $19 a pop as pointed out by ArsTechnica. Too bad neither of these companies can magically add 3G and EV-DO while they're at it. iPhone Unlocking [via NYCtalk] Unlocking iPhones a Reality? [arstechnica]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

