Commodore Gaming PCs Finally Coming Stateside

Remember those Commodore gaming PCs with custom Art we saw in Europe? They're finally heading stateside starting at $1700.

AU: No surprises that there is little news on a local release for these beasts. They're boutique high-end games machines, so I doubt the shipment costs would make them a serious proposition in the Aussie market. But if you have to have one, I suppose you can drop even more cash by getting one shipped from OS via a re-shipping service. -SB

While the price for the entry level Commodore G has been determined, prices for the GS, GX, and XX models have yet to be announced. You can still expect quad-core Intel processors, Nvidia 8000-series graphics cards, and a proprietary heat sink. You will also be able to select from a variety of paint jobs marketed as "C-kins" that cover the front and side panels. The PCs will initially sell online, but future plans for retail sales are still in the works. [CNET News]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

