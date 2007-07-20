Want your iPhone in a color other than silver? Apple can't help, but Colorware's got you covered. You saw what a good job they did on on Xbox 360, so there's no reason to think their quality will be anything but spectacular for the iPhone. You can send in your existing iPhone and have them color it up for $149, or buy a pre-colored 4GB for $649 and a 8GB for $749. Not a bad deal if you really want to get an even bigger head start on differentiating yourself from other cellphone users. But if you're being cheap, you can always get a $48 back replacement. [Colorware]
Colorware Colors Up iPhones in Style
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.