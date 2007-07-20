Colorware Colors Up iPhones in Style

Want your iPhone in a color other than silver? Apple can't help, but Colorware's got you covered. You saw what a good job they did on on Xbox 360, so there's no reason to think their quality will be anything but spectacular for the iPhone. You can send in your existing iPhone and have them color it up for $149, or buy a pre-colored 4GB for $649 and a 8GB for $749. Not a bad deal if you really want to get an even bigger head start on differentiating yourself from other cellphone users. But if you're being cheap, you can always get a $48 back replacement. [Colorware]