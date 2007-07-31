Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Clique Hue HD Webcam in Six Cheery Colors

huecam_colors.jpgThe Clique Hue HD webcam is not only gussied up in six lovely colors, it can snag HD-like 1280x1024 video at 10fps, or 1024x768 at 30fps. If you want to take it with you, you can detach it from its base and plug it directly into your laptop USB port. It's also got a one-touch snapshot function to grab all the homemade porn stills you can possibly handle.

Would like to see how well its face tracking technology works—with webcams in the past that's been more of a spec list enticement than a usable tool. It also has noise reduction technology, but we're just wondering how well it can white balance, which has also been a problem with webcams we've tested. After a $20 introductory discount, it's $79.99. [Clique Communications]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles