Clique Hue HD Webcam in Six Cheery Colors

The Clique Hue HD webcam is not only gussied up in six lovely colors, it can snag HD-like 1280x1024 video at 10fps, or 1024x768 at 30fps. If you want to take it with you, you can detach it from its base and plug it directly into your laptop USB port. It's also got a one-touch snapshot function to grab all the homemade porn stills you can possibly handle.

Would like to see how well its face tracking technology works—with webcams in the past that's been more of a spec list enticement than a usable tool. It also has noise reduction technology, but we're just wondering how well it can white balance, which has also been a problem with webcams we've tested. After a $20 introductory discount, it's $79.99. [Clique Communications]