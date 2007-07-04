Cleopatra Lounge Chair Burns Holes In Wallets, Loungers

Most of the chairs we see around these parts are office or gaming related, but this gal is definitely too hot for your living room. Seriously, the Cleopatra Hotstone Chaise Lounge is a solid slab of carved rock that heats up to slow-roast you all the way through. Why you would want to pay $15,000 for a 107Â°F slab of rock when you could just go lay on your driveway is beyond me, but apparently this "luxury" product is more relaxing than your average rock chair. [Cleopatra Heated Lounge Chair via Luxury Launches]