Those of you with any brand loyalty to Linksys will shed a tear at Cisco's announcement to kill off the Linksys name entirely. The only reason Cisco kept the name after they bought out the smaller company was for brand recognition in the US (Linksys was much better known among consumers). The big C has already been making new divisions focusing on the consumer market, and eventually making all of Linksys's stuff under the Cisco brand won't be a huge deal. We'll live. But whether Cisco can shed their image of being this monolithic networking company that provides products only to businesses and TelCos is another story. [UberPulse]
Cisco Killing off Linksys Brand, All Your Router Are Belong to Cisco
