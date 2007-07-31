Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Chinavasion Waterproof 1GB Digital Video Player, Goggles Not Included

waterproof_mp4_player.jpgChinavasion's new video player is ugly, yellow and not very user friendly, but if you need to be able to watch videos underwater it looks like your only option. You can dive as far as 3-meters underwater and it will keep on playing your AMV videos (Don't worry it comes with conversion software).

While it only has 1GB of storage space, this shouldn't be too big of a problem since the 1.8-inch screen can only show off videos at a resolution of 128x128 and at a rate of 15-fps. No word on price yet, but who cares how much it costs when you fulfill your lifelong dream of watching porn at the bottom of the pool?

• Memory: 1GB • Display: 1.8 Inch Color LCD • Video Format: AMV •Conversion formats: MPEG, WMV, ASF • Video Resolution: 128x128 • FPS (Frames per Second): 15fps • Music Format: WMA, MPEG • Bit rate: MPEG 32-192Kbps WMA 5-384Kbps • Picture Format: JPEG • Record Format: WAV • Earphone Jack: 3.5mm • SNR (Signal to Noise Ratio): >75dB • Output of earphones: 2x5mW(32Ohms) • Languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Denmark, Dutch, Polish, Russian, Turkish, Czech • USB: 2.0 full speed • System: Windows 98/ SE/ ME/ 2000/ XP, Mac OS 10, Linux 2.4.2 • Power Source: Built-in Rechargeable Lithium Battery • Dimension: 105x50x22mm (LxWxD)

Other Features:

• Waterproof (up to 3 Meters. Must keep the Earphones in while submerged in order to keep inside components dry) • Waterproof High Quality Earphones • 3 hours recharging time • 6 Hours Playback

Accessories:

• User Manual • Waterproof Earphones • USB • Power Adapter • Mini CD with Driver and Conversion Software • High Quality Armband • Neck strap

[Technabob]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles