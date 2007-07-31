Chinavasion Waterproof 1GB Digital Video Player, Goggles Not Included

Chinavasion's new video player is ugly, yellow and not very user friendly, but if you need to be able to watch videos underwater it looks like your only option. You can dive as far as 3-meters underwater and it will keep on playing your AMV videos (Don't worry it comes with conversion software).

While it only has 1GB of storage space, this shouldn't be too big of a problem since the 1.8-inch screen can only show off videos at a resolution of 128x128 and at a rate of 15-fps. No word on price yet, but who cares how much it costs when you fulfill your lifelong dream of watching porn at the bottom of the pool?

• Memory: 1GB • Display: 1.8 Inch Color LCD • Video Format: AMV •Conversion formats: MPEG, WMV, ASF • Video Resolution: 128x128 • FPS (Frames per Second): 15fps • Music Format: WMA, MPEG • Bit rate: MPEG 32-192Kbps WMA 5-384Kbps • Picture Format: JPEG • Record Format: WAV • Earphone Jack: 3.5mm • SNR (Signal to Noise Ratio): >75dB • Output of earphones: 2x5mW(32Ohms) • Languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Denmark, Dutch, Polish, Russian, Turkish, Czech • USB: 2.0 full speed • System: Windows 98/ SE/ ME/ 2000/ XP, Mac OS 10, Linux 2.4.2 • Power Source: Built-in Rechargeable Lithium Battery • Dimension: 105x50x22mm (LxWxD) Other Features: • Waterproof (up to 3 Meters. Must keep the Earphones in while submerged in order to keep inside components dry) • Waterproof High Quality Earphones • 3 hours recharging time • 6 Hours Playback Accessories: • User Manual • Waterproof Earphones • USB • Power Adapter • Mini CD with Driver and Conversion Software • High Quality Armband • Neck strap

