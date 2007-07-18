Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

umbrella-rocket.jpgThe boffins at the China's Meteorological Administration are conducting drills to disperse rainmaking clouds using rockets. The reason: They want to have a rain-free 2008 Olympics opening ceremony. How they going to achieve this feat, nobody knows yet. According to Wang Yubin, one of their chief weathermen, the technology is still in the "experimental stage." As the last resort, they can always try squashing rebellious nimbus sending the tanks in. [ESPN]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

