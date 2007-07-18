China to Use Rockets to Disperse Rain Clouds

The boffins at the China's Meteorological Administration are conducting drills to disperse rainmaking clouds using rockets. The reason: They want to have a rain-free 2008 Olympics opening ceremony. How they going to achieve this feat, nobody knows yet. According to Wang Yubin, one of their chief weathermen, the technology is still in the "experimental stage." As the last resort, they can always try squashing rebellious nimbus sending the tanks in. [ESPN]