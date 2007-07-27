Chilled Shot Machine Makes Shots Go Down Smooth

We're not big shot drinkers here—we prefer the apple, mango, or grapetini ourselves—but this Chilled Shot Machine is just the thing to make your next small glass of booze go down smooth. The device fits a bottle up top, like a water cooler, and chills drinks all the way down to 15 degrees F. That may be colder than freezing temperature for water, but it's just right for alcohol. Sounds delicious, and makes us wish we hadn't already gotten wasted on a six-pack of Coronas before we started the day. [Skymall]