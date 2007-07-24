Certified Wireless USB Takes Flight In Inspiron, ThinkPad Laptops

Kiss your favorite cords goodbye, because Certified Wireless USB is throwing them out with the trash. Industry giants including Dell and IBM have come on board as early adopters of the new USB standard, which combines the data transfer rates of USB with the ease-of-use and cable-free nature of Bluetooth and WiFi. Dell is rolling out its new Inspiron 1720 next month, a mobile media notebook that includes a built-in Certified Wireless USB chip. In conjunction with new lines of CWUSB routers launched by D-Link and IOGear, the 1720 can connect with 127 other devices and swap data at a blistering 480Mb/s (at 3 meters; speeds fall to a respectable 110Mb/s at 10 meters). The 17-inch Dell laptop is a media machine, sporting a high resolution UltraSharp display, 7.1 surround sound, a 2-megapixel webcam and a Blu-ray player to keep you entertained on the go. Continuing the wireless trend are the included Wireless-N card and mobile broadband capabilities. You can even drop nearly half a terabyte into these creatures (across two hard drives)! Shipping August 9th, the Inspiron 1720 can be yours for less than a grand (if you're willing to make some sacrifices).

The other major Certified Wireless USB notebook launch is the ThinkPad T61. A more modest offering than the Dell, it still manages to be a wireless beast with support for standard WiFi, Bluetooth and USB out of the box. A fingerprint scanner and unique shock absorbing roll cage keep your data safe and secure, though that data is limited to about 80 gigabytes on the top end. The 14.1-inch offering from Lenovo won't play your Blu-ray discs, but it will get your basic jobs done in a compact, wire-free way. Shipping now, the Thinkpad T61 starts around $1,500. [Laptops That Don't Need USB Cables]