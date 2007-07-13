Phone Transforms Into Deadly Robot

Check out this transforming cellphone concept found over at Parkoz Hardware. It turns into a little bi-pedal bot, complete with twin miniguns. Definitely reminiscent of scenes from Michael Bay's Tranformers, with a little bit of Batteries Not Included, Short Circuit, and Robocop (ED-209, anyone?) Koreans get the coolest cellphones, so it figures their concepts are going to be kick-ass, too. Video of the miniguns chewing up a desk, post jump. [Parkoz Hardware]