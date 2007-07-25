Cell Phone for the Blind Has Angled Keys, No Screen

This cell phone concept design by Peter Lau allows blind users to easily dial numbers and make calls. It doesn't rely on Braille, but instead has differently angled keys that users can learn to recognise. So how do you send and receive an SMS then?

There are no details on this, but presumably it would be possible to have speech synthesis read out text messages. And I guess that the phone could also read your messages out loud as you compose them. There are no details however, like with most concepts, but it looks cool and it's probably invisible to radars with all those angled surfaces. [Sensory Impact]