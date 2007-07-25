Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Cell Phone for the Blind Has Angled Keys, No Screen

blindphnsm.jpg This cell phone concept design by Peter Lau allows blind users to easily dial numbers and make calls. It doesn't rely on Braille, but instead has differently angled keys that users can learn to recognise. So how do you send and receive an SMS then?

There are no details on this, but presumably it would be possible to have speech synthesis read out text messages. And I guess that the phone could also read your messages out loud as you compose them. There are no details however, like with most concepts, but it looks cool and it's probably invisible to radars with all those angled surfaces. [Sensory Impact]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

