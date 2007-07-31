Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Casio's USB Printer for Labels, Egg-Shaped, Useful, from Brando

USBLabelPrinter1_180.jpgBrando is firing on all cylinders today with this eggy USB label printer from Casio. I didn't think it got any better than the iPhone battery but a girl can make mistakes. Features and price are below the gallery. Egg-Shaped Printer USB Connector for fast installation Compact, space saving design Print using any TrueType font installed on your PC Create labels for binders, video cassettes, audio cassettes and more Print characters in any language whose TrueType fonts are installed on your PC Print the current date and time on your PC Preset label templates for automatic typeface and font size settings Print System: Thermal Print Width: Approx. 8mm maximum Print Length: Approx. 50mm maximum Power Consumption: 2.5W (Supplied via USB port) Operation Temperature: 10 ~ 35 degree Dimensions: 79x66.5x108mm (Including stand) Weight: Approx. 125g (Including stand) Package Contents:

Casio USB Egg-Shaped Label Printer A roll of thermal roll paper USB Cable Driver CD User manual

Cost is $29, and you'll make chickens everywhere very jealous indeed. [Brando]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles