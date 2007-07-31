Casio's USB Printer for Labels, Egg-Shaped, Useful, from Brando

Brando is firing on all cylinders today with this eggy USB label printer from Casio. I didn't think it got any better than the iPhone battery but a girl can make mistakes. Features and price are below the gallery. Egg-Shaped Printer USB Connector for fast installation Compact, space saving design Print using any TrueType font installed on your PC Create labels for binders, video cassettes, audio cassettes and more Print characters in any language whose TrueType fonts are installed on your PC Print the current date and time on your PC Preset label templates for automatic typeface and font size settings Print System: Thermal Print Width: Approx. 8mm maximum Print Length: Approx. 50mm maximum Power Consumption: 2.5W (Supplied via USB port) Operation Temperature: 10 ~ 35 degree Dimensions: 79x66.5x108mm (Including stand) Weight: Approx. 125g (Including stand) Package Contents:

Casio USB Egg-Shaped Label Printer A roll of thermal roll paper USB Cable Driver CD User manual

Cost is $29, and you'll make chickens everywhere very jealous indeed. [Brando]