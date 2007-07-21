Casio Exilim Coming out in Pink - Again. This Time for Breast Cancer

Pink is a four-letter word - as is cancer. This October, Casio is bringing out a rose-tinted version of its Exilim EX-Z75 in order to raise awareness for the National Breast Cancer Foundation. How nice, I thought, a big corp doing something for lady-bumps. And then I remembered that the EX-Z75 was already out in a blush-colored hue.Hmm, I thought. Is this just a chance for Casio to perk up an already-launched camera and inject some new sales whoomph into an old product? It seems that the pink camera is the same old same-old, but the camera case is "embossed with the pink ribbon and a pink lanyard." Great, I've always wanted a pink lanyard. Hasn't everyone?
But that's just me being Princess Cranky-Pants on a Friday morning. If repackaging a old-ish product for charity means that money will be raised for a shitty little disease ("a portion of the proceeds will be going towards the NBCF" said the nice PR person without specifying exactly how much) then one should suspend one's cynicism and applaud Casio for doing something a bit nice.
Hopefully the money is going towards research, rather than the awareness side of the NBCF, but I'll shut up now. The NBCT Exilim costs $179.99 and you could make a breast very happy indeed.
"The National Breast Cancer Foundation was founded to give help, support and hope to those facing breast cancer," said Janelle Hail, Founder and President of the National Breast Cancer Foundation. "We thank Casio, Inc. for joining us in helping save lives through education and early detection."
The EX-Z75 is packed with a 2.6-inch wide LCD display, Anti-Shake DSP for reducing photo blur due to shaky hands or moving subjects and eBay mode which allows for photographs to be easily uploaded at the appropriate size for selling on eBay or for personal web use.
"We are proud to be a sponsor of the National Breast Cancer Foundation," said Bill Heuer, Vice President of Casio's Digital Imaging Division. "We hope that by purchasing the EX-Z75 in honor of breast cancer patients and survivors, users will capture every valuable moment with their friends and family."
The special-edition pink EX-Z75 will be available beginning October 2007 and can be purchased at Staples, Sears, Adir, Fred Meyer, BJ's, Nexcom and AAFES. The bundle package will have an MSRP of $179.99, and will proudly sponsor the National Breast Cancer Foundation. For more information, please visit www.casiousa.com.