Casio Exilim Coming out in Pink - Again. This Time for Breast Cancer

Pink is a four-letter word - as is cancer. This October, Casio is bringing out a rose-tinted version of its Exilim EX-Z75 in order to raise awareness for the National Breast Cancer Foundation. How nice, I thought, a big corp doing something for lady-bumps. And then I remembered that the EX-Z75 was already out in a blush-colored hue.Hmm, I thought. Is this just a chance for Casio to perk up an already-launched camera and inject some new sales whoomph into an old product? It seems that the pink camera is the same old same-old, but the camera case is "embossed with the pink ribbon and a pink lanyard." Great, I've always wanted a pink lanyard. Hasn't everyone?

But that's just me being Princess Cranky-Pants on a Friday morning. If repackaging a old-ish product for charity means that money will be raised for a shitty little disease ("a portion of the proceeds will be going towards the NBCF" said the nice PR person without specifying exactly how much) then one should suspend one's cynicism and applaud Casio for doing something a bit nice.

Hopefully the money is going towards research, rather than the awareness side of the NBCF, but I'll shut up now. The NBCT Exilim costs $179.99 and you could make a breast very happy indeed.