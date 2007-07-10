CarryCool Tote Bag: A Cooler You Have To Plug In

When a cooler full of ice can't handle your mobile refrigeration needs, reach for the CarryCool refrigerated tote. The bag's adapter plugs into a standard car lighter and draws enough power to keep everything inside nice and cool. When would you actually use this thing? Perhaps you're in the business of smuggling dinosaur DNA samples across secluded islands in your Jeep. You can improve upon one of the world's oldest (and cheapest) cooling methods for a mere $155. [CarryCool via Red Ferret]