Car Slippers Light Up the Bathroom Trail

We've seen flashlight slippers before, but were they in the shape of a car? Definitely not. These Illuminating Car speakers? Definitely shaped like cars.

Not only do they have little light-up headlights that come on when you step in them, they're "ultra-soft" and plush, which means they'll be super comfortable on the cold floor of your bathroom. Plus, they cover your entire foot, so you won't have to worry about accidentally peeing on yourself thanks to horrible aim at 3 a.m. [Product Page via Techie Diva]