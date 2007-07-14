Car Finder Makes Your Car Dumb Looking and Therefore Easier to Find

Don't you hate it when you go to the megamall for a little shopping excursion only to be unable to locate your car in the multi-acre parking lot? Sure, you could just hit the alarm button on your remote real quick, or even stick a tennis ball on your antenna if it's a recurring problem. But wouldn't you rather slap a big box with a slinky on your vehicle? I see absolutely nothing stopping this invention from making thousands of cars more ridiculous-looking in the near future. [American Inventor]