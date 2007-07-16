Capsule USB Fan Puts Coolness in Your Pocket

We've seen quite a few USB fans in these parts, but this design concept seems to have a new angle on an old idea: encapsulate the fan blades, the USB plug and its cable inside this pocketable package, and take your coolness with you wherever you go. Looks like a nice self-contained heat relief package. There's little other information available about this design, but its portability and streamlined form factor could be a winning combination. More pictures, after the jump.

Its flat base lets you prop it up right where you need it, and then you can point its blades to get right at the hotspots. Somebody, quick, build this thing. [iNew Idea]