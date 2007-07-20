Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Canon May Bust Harry Potter Hacker!

hharrypotter.jpg Late last week, the new Harry Potter book leaked onto the the torrents in painstaking, photographic form. But instead of the uploader's identity remaining anonymous, the pictures actually left a trail in their metadata [read: those meddling wizards were gossiping again] . In fact, Canon was able to clearly identify the model of camera used (Canon Rebel 350) and claim that if the 3-year-old unit has ever been serviced, they will be all, "Accio thief!" Authorities think there's a high chance that the camera was serviced, but we're not sure just how many customers take such good care of their tech.

So until investigators track down a repair order for the camera, the informant will remain He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named. As for those S&M pics you uploaded with a co-worker...it might be time to take those down. [times via inquirer]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

