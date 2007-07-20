Canon May Bust Harry Potter Hacker!

Late last week, the new Harry Potter book leaked onto the the torrents in painstaking, photographic form. But instead of the uploader's identity remaining anonymous, the pictures actually left a trail in their metadata [read: those meddling wizards were gossiping again] . In fact, Canon was able to clearly identify the model of camera used (Canon Rebel 350) and claim that if the 3-year-old unit has ever been serviced, they will be all, "Accio thief!" Authorities think there's a high chance that the camera was serviced, but we're not sure just how many customers take such good care of their tech.

So until investigators track down a repair order for the camera, the informant will remain He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named. As for those S&M pics you uploaded with a co-worker...it might be time to take those down. [times via inquirer]