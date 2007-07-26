This year's award winners tend to fall into two categories: old, at least to up-to-date gadget hounds like y'all, or not there yet, with no good way to figure out when they will arrive. That doesn't mean they're not the epitome of great design, though, and it doesn't mean they're not worth having a gander at. I put eight of the more self-explanatory items in the gallery below—including urinals!—but if you want to see the long string of crazy shit, you'll have to visit BusinessWeek.com.
BusinessWeek/IDSA IDEA 2007 Awards Gallery
