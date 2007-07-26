Remember the 9.8-inch Bumbleebee Speaker? Yeah, the one that tries to copulate with your MP3 player, dances, lights up and even ruins your music mixing it with annoying effects when you touch it, then makes you have nightmares and cry for your mom? Well, looking at these shiny Transformers porn pics, it looks like it will be mine for just $58.90. [Brando]
Bumblebee Speaker Dances, Mixes Music with Transformers SFX
